Keep watch for redpolls these days. They come with the snowflakes and leave when spring approaches.
Many calls and emails come my way concerning identification of a new bird. One thing to note for identification purposes is the size of the bird as compared to a chickadee, robin or other well-known bird. Always note the type of bill the new bird has. Is it thick, round or large? Is the bill more like that of a canary? Is it crossed?
Some birds have a tweezer-type bill for extracting small insects rucked away in the bark. Other birds have huge, hooked bills for ripping food apart. Great blue herons have bills shaped like a spear in order to catch fish. A bird’s bill is an important tool in the bird’s survival and it can help with identification.
I was in South Carolina last spring and answered many questions when I saw five roseate spoonbills trying to keep warm and alive in a cold spell in the South. One day I came upon one trying to find food. I was on an observation platform out in the lagoon and the spoonbill was below me wading in the shallow water. I watched with great interest as the bird waded in the water swinging its bill back and forth. This bird’s long, large bill is shaped like a spatula at the end. As the bird moved along through the water, it swung the open bill back and forth and whenever something got caught, the bill snapped shut.
As I mentioned above, the great blue heron has a bill like a spear. I watched one in the marsh grab a frog and then proceed to swallow it as the frog kicked and squirmed in protest. I remember watching a great blue heron and a gull fighting over an eel in the Bass Harbor Marsh that the heron had speared and was trying to eat. It wasn’t easy for the frog or the heron, but the frog was eventually eaten.
Watching birds feed at a feeder may not be quite as traumatic, but catching and eating your food is important daily business if you are bird, whatever your size.
The two nuthatches we see here are the red-breasted and the white-breasted nuthatch. They have a habit of going down the tree trunk but will sometimes go either direction. This gives them a slight advantage in finding insects that other birds have missed. (Brown creepers and woodpeckers go up the trunk using their tail as support.)
Nuthatches have a fondness for nuts, acorns and pits from cherries. They often break into these nuts by wedging them into a tree crevice and pecking hard at them. They will take suet and seeds at your feeder.
I grew up in Connecticut and only knew the white-breasted nuthatch. Here in Maine, the red-breasted nuthatch is more common, but we have both. Wherever you travel in the world, you are likely to encounter some kind of nuthatch. They have a special look and definite actions that are similar. Wherever I have traveled, it is one bird that has been easy to identify. I was looking at some kind of nuthatch in a Greek ruin one day as the bird flew past me and disappeared into a hole. Although I couldn’t give you a proper name, I knew it was some type of nuthatch.
Huge flocks of robins were seen this week just past the Trenton bridge going off island. Robins are wanderers and many do go south in the winter, but some just move around. Still others come to us from more northern places. They are strong, fast and straight fliers.
All insects are cold blooded, which means that their temperature is generally that of their surroundings. Cold weather does slow them down, though. I was surprised see a fly one frosty morning walking slowly along. Very cold weather makes insects adapt to their surroundings, so they mostly migrate up or down and north or south as birds do. Some move and live underground burrowing down deep in a leaf pile, going into a rocky crevice or muddy bottoms of a pond or deep water. Some insects can escape the cold by crawling between the woolly leaves of a mullein plant.
Mullein plant leaves have always been of interest to me. This interesting plant grows to 6 feet and is quite hairy. The leaves are very soft and flannel-like and very pleasant to the touch. Birds feed on the stalks that harbor insects all winter.
One year, my father-in law, with the best of intentions, went next to our driveway knocking down the mullein stalks. My husband raced out to stop him and explain why he wanted them left standing. Woodpeckers and many other winter birds feed on these stalks. They are a good source for winter food. I often saw various small birds eating from the stalks. Our whole family was happy to have them growing next to the driveway. My father-in-law had his nature lesson for that day!
If you like hiking in the winter and are out and about, be sure to plan a walk to see the ice sculpture along the edge of Jordan Pond created by the water and cold winds. The sculptures are very special. You don’t have to go all the way around the pond, but start on the right side as you look at the pond. Check them all winter.
If you have any questions or observations, send them to fiddlerruth@yahoo.com.