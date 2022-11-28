Columnists

Birds in winter at feeder

December is a busy month for bird feeders on Mount Desert Island.

 GETTY IMAGES PHOTO

Keep watch for redpolls these days. They come with the snowflakes and leave when spring approaches.

Many calls and emails come my way concerning identification of a new bird. One thing to note for identification purposes is the size of the bird as compared to a chickadee, robin or other well-known bird. Always note the type of bill the new bird has. Is it thick, round or large? Is the bill more like that of a canary? Is it crossed?