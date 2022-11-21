Columnists

Common redpoll perched on a branch – taken in winter in the Sax-Zim Bog in Northern Minnesota

A common redpoll perches on a branch in winter.

 GETTY IMAGES PHOTO

Just a quick glimpse was all I had of a small flock of ducks near the bridge in Bass Harbor, but it was enough to identify them. Another person in the car said, “Must be mallards.” If you have been watching wildlife for a lifetime and paying close attention to details, you have a better chance of being right, so I said, “No, I think they are green-winged teals.” The Acadia Bird list says the small ducks may be seen here until late November. I have often seen them near Seawall, especially in the small pond behind the beach as you head for Wonderland along the shore.

Green-winged teal are the smallest of our ducks and the word “short” is used a lot in describing them. They are conspicuous by their half-sized proportions. If you get a good look at the male green-winged teal, you will see a small, grey duck with a white mark in front of the wing. In sunlight, the bird shows an iridescent speculum in the wing and a green patch on the side of its head.

