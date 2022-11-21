Just a quick glimpse was all I had of a small flock of ducks near the bridge in Bass Harbor, but it was enough to identify them. Another person in the car said, “Must be mallards.” If you have been watching wildlife for a lifetime and paying close attention to details, you have a better chance of being right, so I said, “No, I think they are green-winged teals.” The Acadia Bird list says the small ducks may be seen here until late November. I have often seen them near Seawall, especially in the small pond behind the beach as you head for Wonderland along the shore.
Green-winged teal are the smallest of our ducks and the word “short” is used a lot in describing them. They are conspicuous by their half-sized proportions. If you get a good look at the male green-winged teal, you will see a small, grey duck with a white mark in front of the wing. In sunlight, the bird shows an iridescent speculum in the wing and a green patch on the side of its head.
The small pond near Seawall where Annabelle’s Restaurant used to be for so many years was often a good place to see them. I remember enjoying our food in the restaurant and watching the ducks right outside the window. Green-winged teal nest as far north as James Bay and such places and fly far south to the Gulf of Mexico. We are fortunate to see them passing by on their southern journey. It’s possible to see these teal until the end of December. Keep looking at any small duck. It will be more difficult to see them on the saltwater when freshwater ponds freeze up.
Sometimes a shore walk will produce some interesting crabs to look at. Here in the waters of Maine we have green crabs, hermit crabs, spider crabs and rock crabs. The latest one on the list is commonly caught in lobster traps and then by gulls.
Although green crabs were not reported above Cape Cod before 1900, they are now found as far north as Nova Scotia. Hermit crabs are the smaller crabs occupying snail shells. As the crabs outgrow their shells, they must get a newer, larger one for they have to protect their fragile bodies. We once placed a variety of shells in a pile and watched to see what the crabs would do. When the crabs found the pile, they were very excited and started trying them on as humans would do at a bargain basement. When the crabs found the perfect fit, off they went with their prize! It was a funny sight to watch.
Sea urchins are sometimes found on the beaches on this island and you can easily examine them. Eider ducks swallow these prickly creatures whole and that’s like swallowing a pin cushion. I watched an eider do this one day from the dock in Bernard. It was quite a process and the eider looked in great distress as the urchin went down its throat. Once the urchin made it down the eider’s throat, you could almost hear a sigh of relief. The gizzard then takes over and all is well.
The eating technique of a sea urchin is quite an unusual procedure. The urchin has a mouth structure that has been nicknamed Aristotle’s Lantern. At the center of the lantern, there are five teeth that come together like a bird’s beak. With these strong teeth, the urchin scrapes algae off the rocks. As these teeth wear down, they begin to grow. The best time for finding interesting creatures is right after a storm.
Watch for common redpolls at our feeders now and through the next few months. These small, attractive birds come sweeping down from the north to spend a few months with us. They don’t seem to mind the cold and snow at all. A group of them often takes off with a flurry but the quickly settles down again. They are actually quite tame and very attractive.
Redpolls are small birds with a red forehead, a conical yellow bill and a black chin. You are apt to see them getting seeds in birch trees, alders and willows and they also like any insect they find. Redpolls readily come to feeders and are not bothered by people nearby. As the winter weather starts to lose its grip here, these birds head back north again.