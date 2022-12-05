We are in December already and can expect snow and difficult weather at any time. Nature is ready and has been preparing for life in the cold and snow.
Snowshoe hares are all white and will blend in with a snowy landscape. They are mammals well designed for life in the snow. The white coat that they wear matches the snowy landscape. They can barely be seen and easily hide from predators.
Hares provide food for many other creatures and are very prolific. The cottontail rabbits found in Connecticut and nearby states are grayish brown and do not turn white in the winter. Their babies are born helpless and must spend more time in the nest and be nursed by their mothers.
Snowshoe hares are precocious and ready to be off and hopping about right away but they do nurse for a while. Hares and rabbits are prolific breeders and provide easily found food for many other wild creatures. Before summer returns, hares turn back to brown so they fit in with the changing seasonal landscape.
Snowshoe hares are terrific jumpers. I remember how astounded I was when a friend and I were out on this island one moonlight night and could see by their tracks how far they could jump! These hares are very promiscuous and they fight vigorously for the chosen female.
Now is a good time to look at ducks along the shores of this island. Take your binoculars and a scope if you have one and a bird book and see what you can find from the many shore points available. Watching water birds can easily be done from the comfort of your car or truck on a town dock or walking along the shore or just driving along the shore point.
A friend sent me his list this week and it included long-tailed ducks, buffleheads, red-breasted mergansers and Canada geese. Eiders, scoters and greater scaup are other possibilities. I find the “Birds of Acadia” checklist publication very handy for knowing at a glance what you can see here through the year.
A friend near Northeast Creek was surprised one day as he sat watching birds at a feeder near his window. As he watched, blue jays suddenly seemed to explode out of the trees, flying for their lives. The last jay to come out had a hawk on its back and provided the hawk its meal that day.
I suspect the hawk was a male, for it was a little larger than the blue jay and was able to fly off carrying it. The female is sometime twice the bulk of the male hawk. Sharp-tailed hawks never poise and hover as kestrels do – they dash in for a meal in hot pursuit! You may often see this bird just sitting and waiting for the right time to strike.
All creatures are always looking for something to eat or are trying to avoid being eaten by something else. It’s a daily game in nature.
I keep hearing about and watching with interest what is written and said about the giant European eagle appearing far from its home in this country and in Canada. From the photos I’ve seen on Facebook, it is a very large bird and much bigger than the bald eagle. When you see a photo of the bald eagle next to this European visitor, it makes the bald eagle look small.
I’ve been fortunate in my many years to have been able to travel far and wide in the world and have seen the huge condors in Peru up close as they flew closely by and looked right into my eyes. My daughter-in-law and I both felt like ducking, but we just looked back at the bird in awe! The huge birds were very fierce-looking and impressive to see eye to eye. The birds were enormous and we could see several of them way below us gliding about in the valley. I can easily understand the desire to see the enormous eagle visiting this country right now.
I can still clearly remember joining some kindred birdwatchers to watch lammergeyers in Greece on one trip. We were all on our backs in a big field in the valley and these enormous birds were circling overhead fairly close.
Birding is a hobby that lasts a lifetime and can make anywhere you are more interesting! It’s left me with a lifetime of memories. It’s a gift I received from my parents, especially my mother.
Keep looking and watching your feeders and along the shore now for the many birds you can enjoy as winter arrives – some surprise visitors may be seen. It’s definitely snowy owl time!
Let me know what you are seeing. Questions and observations are always welcome at fiddlerruth@yahoo.com.