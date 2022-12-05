Columnists

White-winged scoter

A white-winged scoter.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF RUTH GRIERSON

We are in December already and can expect snow and difficult weather at any time. Nature is ready and has been preparing for life in the cold and snow.

Snowshoe hares are all white and will blend in with a snowy landscape. They are mammals well designed for life in the snow. The white coat that they wear matches the snowy landscape. They can barely be seen and easily hide from predators.

Recommended for you