This month, you may hear a great-horned owl hooting its low hoot in the woods nearby. It is not a musical call, but it’s one you recognize easily if are really listening. To me, it sounds a bit like a big dog barking in the distance.
Great-horned owls are big birds. Their call is several notes in a rhythmic succession. If you listen carefully, you’ll discover the male usually emits four to five notes. The female utters six to eight notes.
If you are lucky and find one resting in a tree in the daytime, you can get a long and uninterrupted look unless some crows or smaller birds come along and harass them to make them move.
The local hiking club I was with came upon one in a small tree at the edge of a field. We watched the owl and then the harassment tactics until the owl grew tired and flew off to find a little peace. Birds engaged in the harassment included crows, ravens, blue jays, king birds, chickadees, robins and even a hummingbird.
Great-horned owls usually hunt at night. Their nickname is “tiger of the night,” for they are excellent hunters and their hearing is superb. One of my column readers sent me photos and some pieces of evidence from a battle between a great-horned owl and an eagle in Somesville early one morning. The eagle won this battle and I saw one foot of the owl, the tail and feathers. It must have been a mighty battle between the two birds.
Great-horned owls are often sitting on their eggs in a snowstorm for they nest early in the year. There was an osprey nest near Schoodic one year that owls decided to occupy. They could easily be seen from the road and birders from far and near came to watch them and take pictures.
When the great-horned owl grabs its prey, such as a squirrel or rat, the bird swallows it whole right away. If the bird has an abundance of food, it may just eat the head and store the rest for later use. Periodically the owl spits out (regurgitates) the fur, bones and skull in what is called a pellet. The pellet dries and firms up and scientists like to examine them to see what the birds are eating. These pellets are not messy and examining them is a great way to study the owl’s food habits. Look for pellets under the owl’s favorite eating tree.
With the trees bare now, bird nests are noticeable on branches. Old nests often get used by small mammals and insects. A naturalist once showed me a nest in his preserve where several small mammals and insects and one bird moved in. The nest had grown in size to accommodate the occupants. Each occupant had added its own touches and they were all living in harmony. In some southern swamps, certain birds nest close to where alligators live for safety from other predators.
Coyotes live on this island with us and are useful scavengers. I personally love to hear them howling. Coyotes resemble a small Collie dog but they are more slender with erect, pointed ears and a bushy, drooping tail. Their fur is dense, long and coarse and both genders look alike. The first coyote I ever saw was in Wyoming and it was very scruffy. They are more handsome here in the East. A coyote went by me one time I was walking on a local carriage road. We each minded our own business and passed without incident.
It is only in the last 50 years that coyotes have extended their range into the East. They first appeared in Maine in 1936. Coyotes are scavengers and they eat deer, so they are needed here. Out deer population is out of control. Too many deer on an island can be a problem for healthy forest and plants, other wildlife, people and the deer themselves.
Let me know what you are seeing. Watch for northern bird visitors.