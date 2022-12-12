Columnists

Bird-Great horned owl

A great-horned owl in the snow.

 GETTY IMAGES PHOTO

This month, you may hear a great-horned owl hooting its low hoot in the woods nearby. It is not a musical call, but it’s one you recognize easily if are really listening. To me, it sounds a bit like a big dog barking in the distance.

Great-horned owls are big birds. Their call is several notes in a rhythmic succession. If you listen carefully, you’ll discover the male usually emits four to five notes. The female utters six to eight notes.

