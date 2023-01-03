Columnists

Carol Petraitis encourages our support of a newly established legacy fund: “This year the Swan's Island Library (SIES) established the Wayne Lemoine Legacy Fund. Wayne was part of the magic of Swan’s Island. He loved life; he lived for this island community. The fund will be used initially to support everything we offer to children – a brand new after-school art club, summer programming that combines learning and art, and a wide array of materials for children including books, movies, toys, computer games and more. As the fund grows, it will ensure our children’s programming continues for generations to come. Go to https://swansislandeducationalsociety.org/donate-to-the-wayne-lemoine-fund if you would like to donate.”

Food created, grown, or nurtured from a number of Swan’s Islanders’ hands is a treat unlike any other. Who can forget Betty Ames’ apple pie that always commanded over $100 at the annual Church of God children’s camp pie auction? Who hasn’t melted at the thought of Sue Treadwell’s peanut butter cups? My personal favorite is Michelle Joy’s green beans, for which I must race with an anonymous bean lover as soon as Michelle announces their availability. Delicious eggs, veggies and seafood are produced right here on our island.

