Carol Petraitis encourages our support of a newly established legacy fund: “This year the Swan's Island Library (SIES) established the Wayne Lemoine Legacy Fund. Wayne was part of the magic of Swan’s Island. He loved life; he lived for this island community. The fund will be used initially to support everything we offer to children – a brand new after-school art club, summer programming that combines learning and art, and a wide array of materials for children including books, movies, toys, computer games and more. As the fund grows, it will ensure our children’s programming continues for generations to come. Go to https://swansislandeducationalsociety.org/donate-to-the-wayne-lemoine-fund if you would like to donate.”
Food created, grown, or nurtured from a number of Swan’s Islanders’ hands is a treat unlike any other. Who can forget Betty Ames’ apple pie that always commanded over $100 at the annual Church of God children’s camp pie auction? Who hasn’t melted at the thought of Sue Treadwell’s peanut butter cups? My personal favorite is Michelle Joy’s green beans, for which I must race with an anonymous bean lover as soon as Michelle announces their availability. Delicious eggs, veggies and seafood are produced right here on our island.
Serena Walker (another of my favorite “food whisperers”) has an important request to share with our island community: “Good afternoon everyone and happy New Year! As we go into 2023, the issue of healthy, local food security is on my mind. Over the next few days, I will be out and about circulating a petition for our town to adopt a local Food Sovereignty Ordinance. This petition will enable the ordinance to be placed on the warrant for this year’s town meeting. In 2017, our state government passed “An Act to Recognize Local Control Regarding Food Systems,” LD725. This allows individual towns to pass ordinances protecting local control over foods that are produced in said towns. It allows farmers/growers/producers to sell directly from their farms and homes to customers, friends and neighbors.
Many of our neighboring communities have taken advantage of this wonderful act and passed their own ordinances protecting the rights of individuals to determine what they choose to eat and from where it comes. I will need at least 30 signatures in order for this to be added to our warrant for town meeting. If local food and freedom to choose for yourself are important to you, please let me know and I will get the petition to you for signing. If you have questions, feel free to ask them. This is an important issue, and it would be great to open a dialogue about this ahead of town meeting.” We thank Serena for initiating this dialogue and for researching and organizing this petition – now is the time for the islanders to respond.
Terry Staples reminds us that our mail deliverer deserves a huge dose of our gratitude: “As you impatiently waited for your mail to finally be delivered, I hope you kept this in mind – the two busiest mail days are the two days before Christmas and our mail, because of the storm, sat in the Southwest Harbor Post Office during the two days before Christmas. That meant that Jill Philbrook was very late delivering your cards, gifts and even those dreaded bills. With the amount of packages she delivered (she had four days of mail in her vehicle), she had to return to the post office several times to refill her car and consequently ended up working well into the night.” Jill has more than earned the “superstar of the week” award for her dedication to our community.
Katelynn LeMoine reminds us that Dr. Rick DuBois’ next vet clinic is on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Spread the word to those who may have forgotten.
Happy birthday to Zoey Izabella Martin, Isaiah Matthew Sawyer, Ivy Jane Butler, Holly Brianne Kitchen, Grant Joyce, Samuel J.D. Joy, Beulah Tamulonis, Gary V. Tapley, Maili Bailey, Melanie Carlson and Dori Ann LeMoine. Anniversary blessings to Josh and Sarah Joyce.
If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.