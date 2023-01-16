Columnists

By Kimberly HallerThomas Ploch, chair of the Swan’s Island Broadband Committee, gives us optimistic news from the committee: “Grant approved! There is great news from the Swan’s Island Broadband Committee. In early November, we submitted another grant application to the Maine Connectivity Authority (MCA) for our project with partner TDS Telecom. This project will bring fiber to the premises to all residential and business locations on Swan’s Island. Due to increases in labor, fuel and materials, the total project has increased to $2,894,505, but the contribution expected from the town and Hancock County remains unchanged. We have been awarded $1,687,997. TDS will contribute $850,000. We expect to finalize the grant contract with MCA in February, which will allow TDS to begin engineering the system, applying to Versant for permission to attach fiber to the existing poles, and begin construction. Once the grant contract is completed, it is expected that the project will be fully rolled out within 15 months.

I would like to thank the Broadband Committee, Suzanne Marie and Hannah Katherine (who helped me traipse around the Island recording telephone pole locations), and the selectmen for their contributions to this project. Committee activities will continue to ensure that TDS construction proceeds as required by their contract, market the fiber optics to potential customers and ensure that required reporting is submitted to the MCA. It will take a little time for TDS to complete the engineering and get required approvals for ‘pole attachments.’ Once TDS has firmed up their deployment timeline, I will make those dates available.

