By Kimberly HallerThomas Ploch, chair of the Swan’s Island Broadband Committee, gives us optimistic news from the committee: “Grant approved! There is great news from the Swan’s Island Broadband Committee. In early November, we submitted another grant application to the Maine Connectivity Authority (MCA) for our project with partner TDS Telecom. This project will bring fiber to the premises to all residential and business locations on Swan’s Island. Due to increases in labor, fuel and materials, the total project has increased to $2,894,505, but the contribution expected from the town and Hancock County remains unchanged. We have been awarded $1,687,997. TDS will contribute $850,000. We expect to finalize the grant contract with MCA in February, which will allow TDS to begin engineering the system, applying to Versant for permission to attach fiber to the existing poles, and begin construction. Once the grant contract is completed, it is expected that the project will be fully rolled out within 15 months.
I would like to thank the Broadband Committee, Suzanne Marie and Hannah Katherine (who helped me traipse around the Island recording telephone pole locations), and the selectmen for their contributions to this project. Committee activities will continue to ensure that TDS construction proceeds as required by their contract, market the fiber optics to potential customers and ensure that required reporting is submitted to the MCA. It will take a little time for TDS to complete the engineering and get required approvals for ‘pole attachments.’ Once TDS has firmed up their deployment timeline, I will make those dates available.
This has been a long and difficult project in the four years that I have been involved. I hesitate to list those who contributed during my tenure for fear of missing some, but here are the most recent contributors: Ben Tongue, Cathy Harriton, Dale Joyce, Dexter Lee, Jeffrey Ellison, Jil Lewis, Karen Griffin, Katie Chapman, Keith Harriton, Lilly Ellison, Mike Butera, Nancy Colbeth, Reese Morang and Sonny Sprague.
One more note on the success of our recent grants award – this could not have been done without the early monetary contributions by many year-round and seasonal residents to our appeal for funds in late 2017. We also had offers of property and other resources during the process, which were key in demonstrating support. Their generosity allowed us to qualify for additional funding for outlining what our options were at the time, as well as to allow us to hire internet consulting firm Casco Bay Advisors whose expertise continues to be a key factor in our success.”
Jeanne Hoyle and Carol Petraitis offer us a unique library support opportunity: “To ensure that the library celebrates many more anniversaries to come, the Swan’s Island Educational Society (SIES) created a sustainability fund. Dividends from this endowment will be used to offset major building and operations expenses and will provide for generations to come. We kicked off the campaign, ‘Pave the Way to the Future,’ by selling engraved bricks and bronze plaques. They are used to create a handicapped-accessible path leading from the parking lot to the internet porch. The community response was phenomenal. Gifts given in memoriam are being added to the fund, as well as $5,000 that the board contributed from our reserve account. Expenses related to construction of the path, such as bricks, sand and so on, are also being funded out of our operating budget. All labor is contributed by Dennis Kranyak and Rick Henrich. They have installed approximately a quarter of the path.
To date, we have raised over $30,000, and if we meet our goal of selling 200 bricks by July 1, we will be well over $40,000. There is plenty of time to order a brick. They make a meaningful and lasting gift. If interested, please call the library for an order form or visit www.swansislandeducationsociety.org. For larger gifts (in the range of $1,000 to $10,000) we can place a bronze plaque on one of the quarry stones that line the path. These granite stones were part of the original foundation for the Old Atlantic Schoolhouse that dates to around 1904. Also, there are interesting opportunities for gifts over $10,000.”
Happy birthday to Olivia Joyce, Audrey Anna Buswell, Micah A. May, Iver Lofving Jr., Per Lofving, Caleb MacDonald, Sarah Joyce, Penny Craig, Virginia Cesbron and Desiree Grubbs.
If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me atkkhaller27@gmail.comor call me at (207) 526-4488.