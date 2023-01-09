Snowy owls are on our island once again. These large, handsome birds are apt to appear anywhere, anytime.
The first snowy owl I ever saw was on the beach not far from me. Its feathers were moving as a gentle wind blew them. I’ve often seen them alongside island roads, either on the ground or on some rock or fallen tree or utility pole. These beautiful northern owls are not used to trees, so when they are here they perch on low branches, rocks or right on the ground. Their normal terrain includes the barren landscape of the far north.
In recent years, more and more snowy owls have been coming south in the winter as conditions change and they do not have enough food in the north. A few have actually reached Florida!
In some years, their coming here has seemed like an invasion. Michael Good, resident expert naturalist here on Mount Desert Island, keeps us well informed on Facebook about them. Thanks, Michael.
When birds leave their normal territories every few years in great numbers, it’s called an irruption. When I was in South Carolina last year at this time, I was astonished one day to look out over the lagoon and see a flock of buffleheads out there along with ibis, egrets, pelicans and spoonbills. I was surprised to see them so far south.
Snowy owls are very large and beautiful birds with a lifespan from two to eight years. Their normal nesting areas are free of people, so your presence doesn’t scare them away easily. If they find a comfortable place to sit, they often sit there all day.
They are daytime hunters and fliers. Far to the north, their favorite food is lemmings. Snowy owls swallow lemmings whole and headfirst. They later spit out a pellet containing the fur and bones in a neat little package called an owl pellet. Anyone studying these owls examines the pellets and can discover exactly what creatures they are eating. It’s not as messy as it may sound!
I saw a pellet actually spit out one day and it was very light colored and silvery because the owl had eaten an animal with white fur. The pellet dries very quickly and gives wonderful information about the diet of the owl. It may sound gross, but it isn’t at all, and a lot of information about the owl is gleaned from examining these pellets. The owl is apt to sit in the same tree after eating and you’ll find a number of pellets on the ground. One young scientist I knew, as his science project, took the pellets, examined them all and reconstructed what mammals the owl had eaten. He got an A on that one!
Darkness hardly ever even comes when snowy owls are nesting in the far north. I remember the first trip I took to Ireland many years ago and how strange it was when nighttime hardly came at all. It was hard to go to bed! It was midnight one night and a mother bird was still busily feeding her young. I had to force myself to go to sleep.
Keep a close watch along the road near open fields, especially as you pass the Trenton airport. Always be especially watchful along the open shores. The owls are easy to miss even though they are large birds. It will be a special day to remember if you spot a snowy owl.
A tufted titmouse provided some great entertainment at a friend’s feeder in Lamoine this week. This is a perky bird not often seen on the island. It is not difficult to recognize since no other small, mousey, gray bird has a tufted crest. If you see one on MDI, please let me know!
You can watch birds from the comfort of your car on a chilly day and get to see red-breasted mergansers now, looking like toy clipper ships floating on the water. They are about the size of a mallard but more streamlined. The Latin name for duck means “diver with teeth.” Although the ducks do not really have teeth, their long, narrow bills are serrated so they can grab and hang on to slippery food.
Fish is the merganser’s favorite meal, but it will also eat various mollusks and aquatic insects. These birds winter here and in the south as far as Florida and the Gulf Coast but they breed in the northern states and the Arctic.
I would receive numerous mockingbird sightings through the winter a few years ago, but I have gotten none in recent years. Do you ever have mockingbirds coming regularly to your feeder now at any time? Can you remember your last one? Cardinals were only seasonal birds when we moved here in 1972. Now they nest and are seen regularly year-round.