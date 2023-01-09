Columnists

Snowy owl on MDI

A snowy owl pays a visit to MDI.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHAEL J. GOOD

Snowy owls are on our island once again. These large, handsome birds are apt to appear anywhere, anytime.

The first snowy owl I ever saw was on the beach not far from me. Its feathers were moving as a gentle wind blew them. I’ve often seen them alongside island roads, either on the ground or on some rock or fallen tree or utility pole. These beautiful northern owls are not used to trees, so when they are here they perch on low branches, rocks or right on the ground. Their normal terrain includes the barren landscape of the far north.