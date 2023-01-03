Columnists

otter tracks on ice

Otter tracks on an MDI pond.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF RUTH GRIERSON

We're in a new year, but many of the natural creatures are snug in their beds in various forms or wearing heavier coats and/or changing their daily habits drastically. If you're not prepared properly for winter in Maine, you suffer or perish.

I just stuck my head out briefly one cold night and was delighted to be able to hear the low hoot of a great-horned owl. A winter's night is pretty silent for the most part and cold temperatures don't encourage you to linger. When you do, however, really listen – you may be rewarded with something special.

