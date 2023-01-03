We're in a new year, but many of the natural creatures are snug in their beds in various forms or wearing heavier coats and/or changing their daily habits drastically. If you're not prepared properly for winter in Maine, you suffer or perish.
I just stuck my head out briefly one cold night and was delighted to be able to hear the low hoot of a great-horned owl. A winter's night is pretty silent for the most part and cold temperatures don't encourage you to linger. When you do, however, really listen – you may be rewarded with something special.
Human efforts to cope with winter turn to woodpiles, putting on snow tires and taking woolen clothes from cedar chests. Wild mammals grow more fur, use camouflage and alter travel patterns. Snowshoe hares have an easy time with their snow white fur covering their bodies. Smaller mammals get around in tunnels under the snow. The hunted breathe a little easier and the hunter has to work a little harder to find food.
The interaction between the hunter and the hunter is more complex. A few inches of snow do not cause trouble for foxes out hunting but deep snow makes the work harder getting about and they expend more precious energy. Deer become vulnerable to dog attacks when there is deep snow slowing them down as dogs run on the surface and the deer fall through.
When the weather gets cold, the surface of the feet of partridges gets doubled by small, comb-like projections that grow on either side of bird's toes, making a built-on snowshoe. When you are in spruce woods, watch for partridge tracks in the snow.
I just recently received a great photo of large tracks of otters on an island pond. Some mammals seem to enjoy the cold and snow and a bit of winter fun. Animals that cannot adapt or survive in snow and cold conditions are not part of the winter scene. To date, no opossums have been found on Mount Desert Island.
I am quite familiar with opossums for I lived for many years in Connecticut and lower New York state. One year our family found a dead mother opossum on the road. We stopped to collect the seven orphaned babies and raised them all successfully! Feeding them for weeks was quite a learning experience.
I must confess that I did feed a loaf of bread to gulls one day a few years ago. They gathered around like little children waiting for a special treat. If I took too long getting the bread passed out, some of the birds would dive at me, grab a piece and let me know. It was exciting and I felt like St. Francis extending my hand and arm with an offering. A lone red squirrel sneaked into the scene and tried to get a piece, but it was a dangerous game for him for gulls eat squirrels too if they get a chance. In the chaos, this particular squirrel survived.
Red Squirrels are active now except for in very stormy weather. These little mammals store a large amount of food here and there so they can eat when the weather is bad. Red squirrels store mushrooms in trees and outbuildings. They can even eat the poisonous ones with no ill effects. Their body is able to detoxify the poison or at least alter the deadly effects.
Deer mice are undaunted by the cold and feed on grasses and shoots and gnaw on trees. If they come into your house, they like cereal, cookies and other such items. Mice provide food for so many creatures.
If you make a dump run some winter's day, look at the gulls sitting on the rooftops. This is the time to see the glaucous gull, a large visitor from the far north. Look him up.