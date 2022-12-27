Columnists

Jennifer Sytsma sings joyously for the Swan’s Island Wassailers: “We did it! Not even snow, rain, wind, melting song books or Christmas light malfunctions could stop us. Thank you, Christopher Sawyer, for being Rudolph again this year. You put up with our shenanigans and you get us there safely. We couldn’t do it without you.

To the merry band of singers, thank you. That was a cold and damp evening but you all sang your hearts out and I haven’t laughed that much in a while. Thank you, Santa, Mrs. Claus, The Grinch and the Christmas Lobster! You upped the game in the best way.

