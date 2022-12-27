Jennifer Sytsma sings joyously for the Swan’s Island Wassailers: “We did it! Not even snow, rain, wind, melting song books or Christmas light malfunctions could stop us. Thank you, Christopher Sawyer, for being Rudolph again this year. You put up with our shenanigans and you get us there safely. We couldn’t do it without you.
To the merry band of singers, thank you. That was a cold and damp evening but you all sang your hearts out and I haven’t laughed that much in a while. Thank you, Santa, Mrs. Claus, The Grinch and the Christmas Lobster! You upped the game in the best way.
And to everyone who clapped along, sang along, encouraged us or gave us snacks along the way – THANK YOU! Your smiling faces are what makes this all worth it. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, Swan’s Island!”
Little did they know, but the Wassailers’ good cheer and warm wishes lasted us through our recent two-day power loss. The spirit of Christmas, helping and giving to one another, was strong throughout the holiday weekend. We extend our gratitude to the Fisherman’s Co-op and Kent’s Wharf for making gas available for a few hours on Saturday and Sunday (Christmas); to the library for the available internet, water, coffee and powering of our gadgets; to the Swan’s Island School for the use of their locker room showers; and to all the people who took the time to open these places, work with Versant and give gifts of the spirit. What an amazing community we have!
Kate Pickup, a beloved member of our Swan’s Island community who lives in Southwest Harbor, deserves a million hugs for opening her home (showers, heat, comfort) to her Southwest Harbor community during the outage days. My heart is energized just thinking about the goodwill she lovingly gives to her neighbors!
Jeanne Hoyle describes a book club that is not to be missed: “The Swan’s Island Educational Society invites you to participate, in person or by Zoom, in a winter-spring book club whose conversations will be facilitated by retired professor of English Pamela Royston Macfie. Join us to discover how others’ stories connect with your own.
At our first meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, we will discuss Monica Wood‘s award-winning “When We Were the Kennedys: A Memoir from Mexico, Maine” (published in 2012). Wood explores her family’s sudden transformation when her father, her family’s sole breadwinner, dies on his way to work at the Oxford Paper Company. Wood, the second youngest of five children (a mere 9 years old when her father died), details how her family mourns in private; simultaneously, she chronicles our nation’s public mourning upon the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. In the end, Wood writes of resilience as well as loss. Her journey will carry you to wonder as much as to grief. The book is available on Amazon (used copies from $3.41; Kindle at $2.99). Our library has one copy, and Jeanne Hoyle is ordering several more. This book is 258 pages long. Wood’s work should stand as an interesting foil to our second selection, another redemption story from small-town Maine: Erin French’s 2017 “Finding Freedom: A Cook’s Story Remaking a Life from Scratch.” More on that astounding memoir later!”
Happy birthday to Christopher H. Sawyer, Sarah Gartrell, Mary Anne Young, Cameron Tahir Colbeth, Jim Wheaton, Nick Mauger, Gabriel Owen Staples and Asa Joyce.
If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.