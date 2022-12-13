Columnists

Debbie Staples sends us a reminder and a request regarding emergencies: “Just a reminder to everyone in our Island community – please remember to call 911 when you are having a medical emergency; it is the quickest and best way for us to respond to your emergencies. We want you to be able to get to higher-level care as quickly and safely as possible.

We are looking for interested and willing people to train to drive the ambulance. We do have good drivers already, but we could use a few more to give backup and relief for our current drivers. If interested, contact me – I can be found at the post office most days of the week.”

