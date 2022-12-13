Debbie Staples sends us a reminder and a request regarding emergencies: “Just a reminder to everyone in our Island community – please remember to call 911 when you are having a medical emergency; it is the quickest and best way for us to respond to your emergencies. We want you to be able to get to higher-level care as quickly and safely as possible.
We are looking for interested and willing people to train to drive the ambulance. We do have good drivers already, but we could use a few more to give backup and relief for our current drivers. If interested, contact me – I can be found at the post office most days of the week.”
We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Patricia Louise Dutille, who passed away on her birthday on Saturday, Dec. 3. Many islanders knew Pat as the former steward on the Sunbeam for the Maine Seacoast Mission and many more knew her as the loving and hospitable neighbor whose long history of church work was a testament of her Christian faith. A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2023 in Lewiston. Interment will be held at the Clough Cemetery in South Lewiston. To share a memory with the Dutille Family, visit www.directcremationofmaine.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pope Memorial Humane Society’s Sherman Fund, 25 Buttermilk Lane, Thomaston, ME, 04861.
Congratulations to Izzy Joyce for being awarded the 3-5 grade Student of the Month. Adjudicators for this honor said that “Izzy is always on task, focused on her work and extremely responsible. She turns her homework in on time and always does her best work. She takes her learning seriously and it shows in her grades! She always comes into the room with a smile and is ready to learn.” We are very proud of you, Izzy!
Put on your spook and warm up your thespian talents! Iver Lofving tells us that “Next summer's Hockamock Players play will be Swan's Island Ghost Stories, based on Judy Monroe's book ‘Peripheral Visions.’ We're going to need people to play Sonny Sprague, Nadia, Dusty and Tammy, as well as two kids and at least three ghosts. We're also allowing time to tell Swan's Island ghost stories in five minutes or less. It's going to be fun! Watch for Hockamock Players’ meetings in the spring.”
Happy birthday to McKayla Joyce, Stephanie Brown Cease, Austin James LeMoine, William James Smith, Naveena Marie Dy, Shaylin May, Belinda Doliber and Grace Rose LeMoine.
If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.