Music is an integral part of our lives from the time we are born. Across cultures, parents sing lullabies to their babies, children learn songs to help them remember and teenagers use music to connect with each other and form their identities. But did you know that music can also play a vital role in healthy aging?

The benefits of music support its use throughout adulthood into old age. In 2020, the Global Council on Brain Health concluded that listening to and making music can support brain health as people age. In fact, we have yet to discover an activity that engages more of our brain than music! Music is a powerful way to simulate multiple brain regions, and benefits range from improvements in cognitive and mental wellbeing, to social connections, to immune and cardiovascular benefits.

