Prevent T2 is a national program promoting healthy eating choices and increased physical activity, based on a research study supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Mount Desert Island Hospital’s Care Management team offers two new sessions of this successful program each year – one in the spring and one in the fall. This program is offered to the community free of charge. Each session lasts for a whole year, meeting weekly for 16 weeks, bi-monthly for 16 weeks and monthly for the remainder of the program.

The spring program begins on Monday, April 3 via Zoom. This new session will also be offered as a hybrid class so that participants can choose to attend class remotely or in person.