Prevent T2 is a national program promoting healthy eating choices and increased physical activity, based on a research study supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Mount Desert Island Hospital’s Care Management team offers two new sessions of this successful program each year – one in the spring and one in the fall. This program is offered to the community free of charge. Each session lasts for a whole year, meeting weekly for 16 weeks, bi-monthly for 16 weeks and monthly for the remainder of the program.
The spring program begins on Monday, April 3 via Zoom. This new session will also be offered as a hybrid class so that participants can choose to attend class remotely or in person.
The Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) research study was funded primarily by the National Institutes of Health and supported by the CDC.
Because of the success of the original three-year DPP research study, lifestyle intervention programs are being conducted throughout the country; there has been a successful DPP lifestyle intervention program offered at MDI Hospital for over 14 years. As a matter of fact, the hospital’s program has recently achieved FullPlus recognition status by the CDC based on its adherence to the program criteria and the success rate of its participants.
What is the DPP? The original DPP was a research study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and supported by the CDC. The results showed that making certain lifestyle changes and continuing them over time can prevent Type 2 diabetes in people who are at risk.
More than 3,000 adults took part. They came from 27 locations around the U.S. Everyone in the study had prediabetes. Prediabetes means that blood sugar is high but not yet high enough to be Type 2 diabetes. Nearly half of the people in the study were African Americans, Hispanics, American Indians, Asians or Pacific Islanders. People of these racial or ethnic groups are at high risk for Type 2 diabetes. Two out of 10 were 60 years old or older. People older than 60 are at higher risk than younger people. The average starting weight of the people in the study was 207 pounds.
The research study and many later studies showed that lifestyle changes are best at preventing Type 2 diabetes. Because of that finding, many programs, like this one, have been set up throughout the U.S. and the world. Research studies and personal experiences continue to show the success of this program. It helps people lose weight, remain active and delay or prevent Type 2 diabetes. In addition, in 2021, the CDC updated the Prevent T2 curriculum, providing comprehensive and up-to-date nutrition and weight loss information.
Each session of the program is guided by MDI Hospital Prevent T2 lifestyle coaches: Mary Parham, community health educator, Laura Driscoll, care management health coach, and Sarah O’Neil, care management health coach. The coaches help participants develop the skills needed to prevent Type 2 diabetes and provide support necessary to achieving program goals.
These two important goals will be pursued gradually and safely:
1. Lose weight through healthy eating.
2. Be more physically active.
The upcoming session begins on April 3 at 4 p.m. If you are interested in finding out more about your risk for diabetes, complete the pre-diabetes risk assessment at www.cdc.gov/diabetes/risktest/index.html and/or contact your health provider.
If you are interested in the program and have questions or if you would like to register for the April class, email Parham at mary.parham@mdihospital.org or call (207) 801-5034.
Mary Parham is the community health educator for Mount Desert Island Hospital.