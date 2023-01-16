By Ruth GriersonOwls were dropping messages in my mailbox all last week after I mentioned tufted titmouse sightings. (Harry Potter fans will understand this comment.) I was delighted to get so much feedback from my column readers about the tufted titmouse on Mount Desert Island.
Where birds are seen or not seen is forever changing for numerous reasons. I remember well the first arrival of evening grosbeaks in Connecticut in the ‘40s. The bird world was really in a flutter!
My mother had an active feeder and was respected in the birding community in New Canaan so national experts, Allan Cruickshank and Allan Baker, made house calls to see them (older readers may recognize those names). The large, colorful birds feeding was an amazing sight to see. They had an aggressive attitude and would land with a flourish and take over the feeder. Local birds were definitely intimidated. After the initial furor, the behavior of these aggressive northern evening grosbeaks changed a bit and they and the local birds worked it out.
The tufted titmouse is a much smaller bird and not one to come in flocks. I was very pleased to get numerous reports from longtime column readers about these birds and their habits here on MDI in 2023. Two of my favorite resources are the book by James Bond (the naturalist) and one by the late teacher and ornithologist Bud Long. Bud’s paperback called “Native Birds of Acadia,” fourth edition, was published in 1987. It’s a classic gem. I know you can download a similar list but the pamphlets the national park handed out were more user friendly.
As I mentioned above, I asked a question last week about titmice, and the answers I received were very interesting. Thank you. A note from a Seal Cove reader this week told me that they had never had titmice until this year. A resident on Norway Drive tells of seeing them only since Nov. 11, 2022. I’ve lived in Bass Harbor for 50 years and have not seen one here. I used to have mockingbirds all year but none in recent years. There are many changes in the habits of birds as the environment changes in our world. Keep track of the birds you see at your feeder. It could be valuable information to scientists studying the situation and interesting information about where you live.
One day a friend was helping me with getting firewood and he felt as if something was watching him. He cautiously looked around and saw the small mammal face of the short-tailed weasel watching him from the wood pile. This is the more common one of the two weasels found on our island.
This species can be found from southern Canada to Peru and lives from sea level to timberline at high elevations. Although they are mainly nocturnal, you may see them out in the daytime looking for a quick meal or a small mammal such as a mouse, chipmunk, frog, earthworm, insects or carrion. These elongated mammals are good swimmers and good climbers. They can easily chase a squirrel up a tree in the search for food and they can travel many miles in a night. They are white at this time of year except for the tip of the tail, which is black. I met one as I went into a barn one night, and they are pretty and fun to see. They are smart – if you have a hole in your wire fencing, they will find it. If you can be smarter, your caged animals will be safer.
If you walk along the seashore these winter days, watch for purple sandpipers. These shore birds are fun to watch and they are easier to see than many of the others. They are only here a few weeks and usually found on rocky jetties. They look to me like purple-grayish, potbellied sandpipers. They stay in little groups and you are apt to find them sitting on big bolder where the waves are crashing. If the waves bother them, they fly up as one, circle around and then land exactly where they started. I like to call them “portly” sandpipers. My favorite place to see them is off to the right of the parking areas on the rocks at Seawall.
About now, if you see small, mostly white birds feeding on the ground at the shore, you probably have found snow buntings. They feel right at home where there is no vegetation. You might not even notice them until they fly up, swirl around and land again. Their home is far to the north. It was a happy day for me when I was in Newfoundland just before the border closed from COVID when I saw them in their home landscape feeding on the vegetation near shore. That same year we found wolf tracks in the mud and saw three black bears enjoying the town dump. I love Newfoundland and Labrador!