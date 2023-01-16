Columnists

Snow bunting

A snow bunting here on Mount Desert Island.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF RUTH GRIERSON

By Ruth GriersonOwls were dropping messages in my mailbox all last week after I mentioned tufted titmouse sightings. (Harry Potter fans will understand this comment.) I was delighted to get so much feedback from my column readers about the tufted titmouse on Mount Desert Island.

Where birds are seen or not seen is forever changing for numerous reasons. I remember well the first arrival of evening grosbeaks in Connecticut in the ‘40s. The bird world was really in a flutter!