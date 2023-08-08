Tool swap meet Aug. 12 Aug 8, 2023 Aug 8, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Sustainability Committee is holding a tool swap meet on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Northeast Harbor Marina.Have any disused or duplicate tools in your garage or workshop? Give it a second life by donating or trading it to someone who can give it a new home. All items available for free.For questions or more information, send a text message to (207) 266-7450. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mount Desert Mount Desert Sustainability Committee Swap Meet Northeast Harbor Marina Recommended for you Popular Old Red Store gets well-deserved recognition Designer Showhouse transforms Hamilton Hill property Workforce rental houses barged to Great Cranberry Attempted murder suspect facing additional charges of kidnapping, burglary Town takes action on unregistered rental Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists