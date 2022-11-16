Smith to serve on MRC Board of Directors Victoria DeCoster Victoria DeCoster Reporter Author email Nov 16, 2022 Nov 16, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — The Town Council voted for Tony Smith to serve on the Municipal Review Committee Board of Directors.The MRC is a group of 115 Maine communities to manage their municipal solid waste issues. Smith is one of five individuals vying to fill three positions for a three-year term on the board.The results of the election will be read at the MRC Annual Meeting on Dec. 14 from 3-5 p.m. at the Orono Town Office. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Town Council Municipal Review Committee Victoria DeCoster Reporter Author email Follow Victoria DeCoster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Popular MDI Drama's 'Oliver!' is outstanding! Island police log for week of Nov. 10 Comment sought on Great Meadow plan Lose your head at a one-of-a-kind puppet show Pet of the Week: Tigger E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Local Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Local Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. Mount Desert Islander e-Edition Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email. This week in the MDIslander You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Digital Edition Edition Archives To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.