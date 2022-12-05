MOUNT DESERT — Unlike a generation ago, tour ships now give photographers a way to witness the unique Antarctic landscape. But Antarctic photography still can be challenging.
Award-winning landscape photographer Lynn Teo Simarski will give an online talk about Antarctic photography at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. She will describe its history and provide tips for photographing desolate landscapes that are often devoid of color and ways to establish scale, frequently lacking foreground and background distinctions that, in other parts of the world, often provide depth and interest in a photo. She’ll also showcase her own elemental, abstract-leaning images of Antarctic ice, rock, water and wind shot from a cruise ship over several seasons.
While living aboard a boat, Simarski wrote a column and articles about the Chesapeake Bay for newspapers and magazines. Her fine-art photographs of the bay, along with her photos taken in Antarctica, Maine, Wisconsin and South Carolina, can be seen on her website, https://lynnteosimarski.com. As a science writer, she managed media relations for research supported by the National Science Foundation in Antarctica and the Arctic and was a speechwriter for the foundation’s director. She is writing a book about Chesapeake Bay.