Simarski Antarctic landscape

Award-winning photographer Lynn Teo Simarski gives tips on how to capture desolate landscapes like the ones found in the Antarctic.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF LYNN TEO SIMARSKI

MOUNT DESERT — Unlike a generation ago, tour ships now give photographers a way to witness the unique Antarctic landscape. But Antarctic photography still can be challenging.

Award-winning landscape photographer Lynn Teo Simarski will give an online talk about Antarctic photography at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. She will describe its history and provide tips for photographing desolate landscapes that are often devoid of color and ways to establish scale, frequently lacking foreground and background distinctions that, in other parts of the world, often provide depth and interest in a photo. She’ll also showcase her own elemental, abstract-leaning images of Antarctic ice, rock, water and wind shot from a cruise ship over several seasons.