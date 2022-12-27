NRA pistol shooting class in Blue Hill Jan. 21 Dec 27, 2022 Dec 27, 2022 Updated Dec 27, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Rifle and Pistol Club is offering an NRA Basic Pistol Shooting course on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Instructors will review safety rules and procedures and support, coach and assist students as they handle pistols in a classroom and range setting.The course covers a firearm and range safety review, fundamentals of pistol shooting, functions and maintenance, shooting positions and practical range experience.No experience is necessary. Cost is $100 per student and includes a manual, range fees, ammunition and refreshments.To register, go online to www.nrainstructors.org. For more information, email instructor@roadrunner.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blue Hill Recommended for you Popular Great Cranberry store destroyed by fire Skating rink almost finished Local model railroader pays tribute to Maine Island police log for week of Dec. 22 Brian Henkel named public works director E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Digital Edition December 22, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.