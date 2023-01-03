Announcements

BAR HARBOR — Caitlyn and Gabriel of Fletchers Landing Township are the proud parents of Mount Desert Island Hospital’s 2023 New Year’s Baby, Oakley, who arrived at 2:18 a.m. Jan. 1, weighing in at 6 pounds, 9.9 ounces. Oakley is also the second baby born in the entire state of Maine in 2023.

MDI Hospital CEO/President Chrissi Maguire offered the parents her congratulations and shared in the obstetric team’s excitement that the hospital welcomed its first baby so early in the new year.