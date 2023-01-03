BAR HARBOR — Caitlyn and Gabriel of Fletchers Landing Township are the proud parents of Mount Desert Island Hospital’s 2023 New Year’s Baby, Oakley, who arrived at 2:18 a.m. Jan. 1, weighing in at 6 pounds, 9.9 ounces. Oakley is also the second baby born in the entire state of Maine in 2023.
MDI Hospital CEO/President Chrissi Maguire offered the parents her congratulations and shared in the obstetric team’s excitement that the hospital welcomed its first baby so early in the new year.
In celebration of the first baby born in the new year at MDI Hospital, the family will be sent home with a gift basket full of goodies from local businesses, a tradition that has had overwhelming support for many years.
New Year’s Baby 2023 donors include: A&B Naturals, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Bethany Roberge, Carroll Drug Store Inc., Dead River Company, Fiore Artisan Olive Oils and Vinegars, First National Bank, Galyn's Galley, Geddy's, Hannaford, Island Quilt Guild, Jesup Memorial Library, Jordan's Restaurant, Julie Hagle, Machias Savings Bank, Mount Desert Islander, Mount Desert Island Auxiliary, Paradis Ace Hardware, Sherman's Books and Stationary, Spruce and Gussy, The Acadia Corporation, The Kimball Shop, Window Panes, Tanya Hanke D.O. and Raising Readers.