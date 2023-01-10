Late fees for dog licenses start Feb. 1 Jan 10, 2023 Jan 10, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT DESERT — All dogs that are 6 months and older must be licensed by Jan. 1. A late fee on unregistered dogs will be imposed starting Feb. 1.The fee for an altered dog is $6; unaltered dog fee is $11.To get a new license or to renew one, a certified rabies certificate from a Maine veterinarian must accompany the request.For more information on how to register your dog, call (207) 276-5531. Renewals may be done online at www10.informe.org/dog_license. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mount Desert Dogs Recommended for you Popular Businesses sue Bar Harbor over cruise cap Cranberry store to rise from the ashes Pilot discovers herself through flight Island police log for week of Jan. 5 Acadia, MDI housing in omnibus budget bill E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Digital Edition January 5, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.