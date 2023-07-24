Juried Fine Arts Festival July 29-30 Jul 24, 2023 Jul 24, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOUTHWEST HARBOR — There will be a juried Fine Arts Festival on the Pemetic Green in town from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 29, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 30. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Southwest Harbor Art Exhibit Fine Arts Festival Pemetic Green Recommended for you Popular Art teacher Dan Stillman retires after 35 years Bar Harbor man charged in shooting Leo protester sues officers who arrested him Bar Harbor, Mount Desert police chief to retire New dog park location proposed Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists