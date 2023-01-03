Jesup hosts Manager Minutes Jan. 11 Jan 3, 2023 Jan 3, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — Town Manager Kevin Sutherland will be at Jesup Memorial Library from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, for Manager Minutes.Manager Minutes are held in the Periodicals Room and is an opportunity for residents to have a casual sit-down conversation with town staff.Email communications@barharbormaine.gov with questions or topic suggestions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Jesup Memorial Library Manager Minutes Town Manager Recommended for you Popular Great Cranberry store destroyed by fire Omnibus spending bill includes $6.4M for MDI Generator at Southwest Harbor apartment building catches fire Island police log for week of Dec. 29 Residents raise awareness for suicide prevention E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.