Announcements

MOUNT DESERT — “The Island Reader,” Maine Seacoast Mission's creative arts anthology, is accepting submissions for its 2024 edition. Next year's theme is “The "Unbridged" Edition.”

Islanders of all ages are welcomed and encouraged to submit poetry, prose, photography, artwork and/or other creative works. Visit https://seacoastmission.org/sunbeam/island-outreach/the-island-reader for more information and submission requirements.