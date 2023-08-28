Islanders invited to submit creative works for MSM anthology Aug 28, 2023 Aug 28, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT DESERT — “The Island Reader,” Maine Seacoast Mission's creative arts anthology, is accepting submissions for its 2024 edition. Next year's theme is “The "Unbridged" Edition.”Islanders of all ages are welcomed and encouraged to submit poetry, prose, photography, artwork and/or other creative works. Visit https://seacoastmission.org/sunbeam/island-outreach/the-island-reader for more information and submission requirements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mount Desert Maine Seacoast Mission Island Reader Artwork Creative Works Recommended for you Popular FOA event raises $375K for new Acadia boat Young philanthropist makes a stand If you pass a stopped school bus, you’ll pay Park use faces increased scrutiny Island police log for week of Aug. 24 Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists