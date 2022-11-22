Have breakfast with Santa! Nov 22, 2022 Nov 22, 2022 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELLSWORTH — The Down East Family YMCA is sponsoring a breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 8-10:30 a.m. at the Moore Community Center in Ellsworth.The menu will include scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage and home fries. The event will also include writing letters to Santa, face painting, games, a bake sale and taking photos with Santa.Admission is $5 per person or $20 for a family of four or more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ellsworth Down East Family Ymca Breakfast With Santa Santa Moore Community Center Recommended for you Popular Seasonal workforce building may come to Kebo Street MDI Drama's 'Oliver!' is outstanding! ‘The adults know what they're doing’ Comment sought on Great Meadow plan Referee shortage threatens youth sports E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Mount Desert Islander Digital Edition Receive our newspaper electronically with the Digital Edition email. Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.