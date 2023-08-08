Free movement classes for seniors Aug 8, 2023 Aug 8, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — The Graceful Aging program, therapeutic movement classes for seniors, is now hybrid. Classes include Chair Yoga, Standing and Seated Qigong.Participants may increase strength and flexibility, decrease pain, improve balance and find peace of mind. All classes are evidence-based, are open to all and free of charge (donations are accepted).Certified instructor Susan Sassaman teaches the classes. They are held on Zoom or in person at Malvern Belmont, 80 Mount Desert St., Bar Harbor.For more information, including days and times, call (207) 288-8103 or email cloudnine@gwi.net.The Graceful Aging Program is sponsored by the Acadia Community Association. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Graceful Aging Program Movement Classes Recommended for you Popular Old Red Store gets well-deserved recognition Designer Showhouse transforms Hamilton Hill property Workforce rental houses barged to Great Cranberry Attempted murder suspect facing additional charges of kidnapping, burglary Town takes action on unregistered rental Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists