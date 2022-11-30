Ellsworth Christmas parade moves to Sunday Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELLSWORTH — Due to the inclement weather forecast for Saturday, the 42nd Annual Downtown Ellsworth Christmas Parade will now take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.For more information, call (207) 812-0172 or email ellsworthchristmasparade@gmail.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Popular Island police log for week of Nov. 24 Bar Harbor pulls in over $2 million in parking revenue Bar Harbor resident cycles 3,000 miles along the Great Divide Comprehensive plan updates submitted for approval Electric supply rates to jump 41 percent in 2023 E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Mount Desert Islander Digital Edition Receive our newspaper electronically with the Digital Edition email. Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Digital Edition November 24, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.