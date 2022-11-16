ELLSWORTH — Downeast Transportation will implement a variety of service additions beginning next week.
A Bar Harbor shuttle will operate three days a week instead of just one day a week. The Bar Harbor shuttle will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Midday service in Ellsworth will increase from two days a week to three days a week. In-town Ellsworth buses will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
The Bucksport shuttle will increase from one day a week to two days a week, with a revised route and timetable. The Bucksport service will operate on Mondays and Wednesdays instead of just Wednesdays.
“As we emerge fully from our pre-pandemic service curtailments, we’re happy to implement these improvements in the communities we’ve served for decades,” said Paul Murphy, DTI’s executive director.
Downeast Transportation continues to provide five-day-a-week service between Bar Harbor and Ellsworth, five-day-a-week Bar Harbor-Ellsworth-Bangor service and one-day-a-week service to Stonington, Deer Isle and the Blue Hill peninsula. The Hancock County transit agency also operates low-cost five-day-a-week commuter bus service to The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor from Bangor, Brewer, Franklin, Milbridge and Ellsworth, as well as the seasonal Island Explorer project.