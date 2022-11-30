ELLSWORTH — Downeast Community Partners has partnered with Versant Power for Power Match, a charitable matching program that will provide electricity bill credits to customers in need. Versant Power has agreed to match all donations up to $200,000 and has provided an additional $60,000 seed fund to begin helping customers immediately.
Power Match will be facilitated and administered through community action programs in Versant Power’s service area, including Downeast Community Partners. Of the $60,000 seed fund, each community action program has received $20,000.
“Downeast Community Partners is grateful that Versant Power has stepped forward to help alleviate some of the burden Downeast Mainers are feeling with the rise in energy costs this winter,” said DCP Executive Director Rebecca Palmer. “Versant has not only gifted DCP with funds for The Heating and Warmth Fund, but they have now gone a step further by creating this ‘Power Match’ program designed to empower neighbors to help neighbors. Their willingness to match any donation to this fund and direct that aid to those on the margins of income eligibility for other programs, will provide some reprieve for recipients who are trying to navigate the winter temperatures.”
Last year, 20 percent of Americans struggled to pay their energy bill in full at least once. Low-income households face a disproportionately higher energy burden. According to the Department of Energy’s Low-Income Energy Affordability Data, the national average energy burden for low-income households is three times higher than for non-low-income households.
Many customers within Versant Power’s service area do not qualify for low-income assistance based on income eligibility guidelines but still need help with utility bills. Power Match will aim to reduce this gap by providing bill credits to customers who exceed income eligibility guidelines for programs such as the Home Energy Assistance Program but who still require emergency assistance.
“Versant is committed to supporting our neighbors in the communities where we live and serve and finding new ways to meet challenges that can impact us all,” said Kendra Overlock, vice president of Customer Service & Communications at Versant Power.
ACAP, Penquis and DCP will determine who should receive a bill credit under eligibility guidelines they have established and share those details with Versant Power, who will credit customers’ bills with an amount determined by the community action program.