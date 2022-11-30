Announcements

ELLSWORTH — Downeast Community Partners has partnered with Versant Power for Power Match, a charitable matching program that will provide electricity bill credits to customers in need. Versant Power has agreed to match all donations up to $200,000 and has provided an additional $60,000 seed fund to begin helping customers immediately.

Power Match will be facilitated and administered through community action programs in Versant Power’s service area, including Downeast Community Partners. Of the $60,000 seed fund, each community action program has received $20,000.