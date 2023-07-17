YWCA to raffle off handmade quilt Jul 17, 2023 Jul 17, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — The YWCA of Mount Desert Island is holding a raffle for a handmade queen-sized quilt. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. The drawing will take place Sept. 5.To see the quilt and to buy tickets, visit the Y at 36 Mt. Desert St. in Bar Harbor. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Ywca Of Mount Desert Island Fundraiser Raffle Quilt Raffle Recommended for you Popular Be on the lookout for rusty patched bumble bees APPLL v. Bar Harbor trial concludes High school custodian for 46 years died July 5 Bar Harbor's cruise ship lawsuit goes to trial Town gets painted pink for annual Flamingo Festival Local Events Digital Edition July 13, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists