YWCA needs volunteers for annual rose sale Feb 16, 2023 Feb 16, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — YWCA MDI is looking for volunteers to help with its eighth annual rose sale on International Women’s Day, which takes place Wednesday, March 8.Approximately six volunteers are needed for rose prep at 8 a.m. and 15 volunteers for rose delivery starting at 10. Driving teams work well, so partnering with someone is encouraged.Those interested may call YWCA Development Director Suzanne White-Kelly at (207) 288-5008 or email suzanne@ywcamdi.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Ywca Mdi Ywca Mdi Rose Sale Volunteering Recommended for you Popular Popular Southwest Harbor eatery closes its doors Town fires two staff members 'Rustic luxury' campground gets approved Town manager walks away with hefty severance Major school system overhaul proposed E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.