BAR HARBOR — The YWCA of Mount Desert Island is hosting a Spring Fling & Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to noon.The egg hunt schedule is ages up to 3 at 10 a.m.; 4 year olds at 10:30; 5 year olds at 11; and 6 year olds at 11:30.This is a free event with games and crafts.Email abby@ywcamdi.org or call (207) 288-5008 with questions.