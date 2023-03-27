Community

BAR HARBOR — The YWCA of Mount Desert Island is hosting a Spring Fling & Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The egg hunt schedule is ages up to 3 at 10 a.m.; 4 year olds at 10:30; 5 year olds at 11; and 6 year olds at 11:30.