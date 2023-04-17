Community

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Learn from award-winning and internationally renowned wildlife artist Barry van Dusen in a workshop focusing on the use of washes and color at the Wendell Gilley Museum from 1:30-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

This class happens online, but with a twist. The artist will be on the big screen at the Gilley and participants can choose to paint in person at the museum with other students or to take the class online from home. All students will get a copy of a drawing of an American robin by the artist and will work with him in real time to apply color. The drawing and a materials list will be provided upon registration. The fee is $30 for museum members and $40 for nonmembers. Register at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/calendar.