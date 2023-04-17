SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Learn from award-winning and internationally renowned wildlife artist Barry van Dusen in a workshop focusing on the use of washes and color at the Wendell Gilley Museum from 1:30-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
This class happens online, but with a twist. The artist will be on the big screen at the Gilley and participants can choose to paint in person at the museum with other students or to take the class online from home. All students will get a copy of a drawing of an American robin by the artist and will work with him in real time to apply color. The drawing and a materials list will be provided upon registration. The fee is $30 for museum members and $40 for nonmembers. Register at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/calendar.
Van Dusen is an internationally respected wildlife artist whose career has taken him all over the world. His work is frequently chosen for Birds in Art, the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum's prestigious annual juried art show. In 2014, he was chosen by that museum as a Master Wildlife Artist. He is a member of London's Society of Wildlife Artists, and his work is regularly exhibited worldwide. His articles and paintings have been featured in Bird Watcher's Digest, Birding and Yankee magazines, and he has illustrated a variety of natural history books and pocket guides in association with the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
Combining a lifelong interest in nature with a formal art education, van Dusen has developed a style that acknowledges the importance of science and biology while maintaining the primacy of artistic expression. His paintings have been described as a blend of impressionism and realism, and his exhibition paintings always arise from personal experience.
In 2020, van Dusen he was one of two artists to provide illustrations for "Birds of Maine," the first comprehensive overview of Maine’s avian inhabitants in more than seven decades. For another book published in 2020, "Finding Sanctuary: An Artist Explores the Nature of Mass Audubon," he provided the text and the illustrations, which were based on his visits to all 60 Mass Audubon sites over a span of four years.