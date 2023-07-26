Turn kitchen scraps into garden compost Jul 26, 2023 Jul 26, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELLSWORTH — Learn the wonder of worms at a free workshop on vermiculture at the UMaine Cooperative Extension, 63 Boggy Brook Road, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.Master Gardener volunteers Lavon Bartel and David Struck will explain the value of composting with worms – while the worms demonstrate.Registration is required by calling (207) 667-8212 or emailing sue.baez@maine.edu.Space is limited to 20 participants. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ellsworth Umaine Cooperative Extension Free Workshop Vermiculture Composting Recommended for you Popular Art teacher Dan Stillman retires after 35 years Bar Harbor man charged in shooting Leo protester sues officers who arrested him Asticou Inn sold to Claremont owner Bar Harbor, Mount Desert police chief to retire Local Events Digital Edition July 20, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists