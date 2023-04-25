Tremont to host family dance party Apr 25, 2023 Apr 25, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TREMONT — The Tremont School Parent Teacher Organization is hosting a family dance in the school gymnasium from 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 28. Live music will be performed by The New West.The cost is $5/person, $15/family and children under 10 can enter for free. Concessions will be sold. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tremont Tremont Consolidated School Dance The New West Community Building Recommended for you Popular Demolished building makes way for employee housing Dear Donor: May we repurpose your gift? Bar Harbor bank gets Forbes' nod Island police log for week of April 20 Many hands help put wildfire out quickly Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists