Tremont will celebrate its 175th anniversary this summer. As evidenced by this photo, taken by resident Viola B. Watson around the turn of the last century, Tremont folks have always been up for a bit of fun.
TREMONT — In 1848, the town of Tremont (which then included Southwest Harbor) was incorporated. This year, the town will be celebrating its 175th anniversary with a variety of special events.
The festivities begin with a lobster bake birthday bash at Archie’s in Bass Harbor on June 3. The fun extends through October with a historical display and art exhibition at the Tremont Consolidated School, a play reading, an antique car event, museum tour, music and other entertaining activities designed for both locals and visitors to learn a little something about what is often termed “the quiet side” of Mount Desert Island.
In the coming months, the 175th Anniversary Committee will be looking for volunteers to help with, and participate in, these planned events. Now, the committee is seeking donations to help pay for commemorative merchandise, entertainment, display materials, food for the lobster bake and the other costs associated with the celebration.
“The town has allocated us a small budget for the anniversary,” said committee Chair Bonnie Lewis, “but it simply won’t be enough to cover all the things we hope to do to celebrate the colorful history of the community we love with a full summer of entertainment and educational opportunities.
“We also want to have some 175th birthday souvenirs for folks to take home with them along with some great memories.”
Any size donation will be greatly appreciated. The committee members have said that they think it would be appropriate to designate those who give $175 or more as sponsors, if they wish, who will be recognized on event signage.
“We are having such fun working with community members, and officials, teachers, students and area businesses, to come up with ideas for this summer of celebrations,” Lewis said. “We just hope the MDI community at large will want to help us make it all happen.”
Checks should be made out to the Town of Tremont, with 175th Anniversary on the memo line, and mailed to or dropped off at the Tremont Town Office, 20 Harbor Drive, Bass Harbor, ME 04653.