Tremont historical photo

Tremont will celebrate its 175th anniversary this summer. As evidenced by this photo, taken by resident Viola B. Watson around the turn of the last century, Tremont folks have always been up for a bit of fun.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF TREMONT HISTORICAL SOCIETY

TREMONT — In 1848, the town of Tremont (which then included Southwest Harbor) was incorporated. This year, the town will be celebrating its 175th anniversary with a variety of special events.

The festivities begin with a lobster bake birthday bash at Archie’s in Bass Harbor on June 3. The fun extends through October with a historical display and art exhibition at the Tremont Consolidated School, a play reading, an antique car event, museum tour, music and other entertaining activities designed for both locals and visitors to learn a little something about what is often termed “the quiet side” of Mount Desert Island.