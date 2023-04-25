Town to offer bulky waste pickup in May Apr 25, 2023 Apr 25, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — Residents can arrange for bulky waste pickup on May 1, May 8, May 15 and May 22 by paying a disposal fee and pickup fee per item at the Finance Department at 93 Cottage St.Office staff will forward the resident’s information to the Highway Division to schedule pickup. All items must be curbside on the scheduled pickup dates. Brush will not be accepted.Request forms are available at the town office or printed from www.barharbormaine.gov to take to the town office for payment. Call (207) 288-4681 with questions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Town Council Trash Collection Bulky Waste Town Office Recommended for you Popular Demolished building makes way for employee housing Dear Donor: May we repurpose your gift? Bar Harbor bank gets Forbes' nod Island police log for week of April 20 Many hands help put wildfire out quickly Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists