Community

MOUNT DESERT — The town office will be closed at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, to allow the staff to honor the 20 years of service to Mount Desert and the retirement of Police Chief James Willis.

The public is invited to share in the celebration from 2-4 p.m. at The Neighborhood House, 1 Kimball Road, Northeast Harbor. Light refreshments will be served.