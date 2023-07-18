Three-road paving contract awarded Jul 18, 2023 Jul 18, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT DESERT — B&B Paving of Hermon has been awarded a contract to repave three streets and roads in town this fall for $378,250. B&B was one of three bidders and submitted the lowest bid.The roads to receive a new coat of asphalt are portions of Beech Hill Road and Oak Hill Road, as well as Old Firehouse Lane and parking areas behind and next to the Great Harbor Maritime Museum.The paving will be done between Sept. 5 and Oct. 31. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mount Desert Bids Road Construction Road Paving Paving Work Recommended for you Popular APPLL v. Bar Harbor trial concludes High school custodian for 46 years died July 5 Be on the lookout for rusty patched bumble bees Bar Harbor's cruise ship lawsuit goes to trial Island police log for week of July 13 Local Events Digital Edition July 13, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists