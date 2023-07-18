Community

MOUNT DESERT — B&B Paving of Hermon has been awarded a contract to repave three streets and roads in town this fall for $378,250. B&B was one of three bidders and submitted the lowest bid.

The roads to receive a new coat of asphalt are portions of Beech Hill Road and Oak Hill Road, as well as Old Firehouse Lane and parking areas behind and next to the Great Harbor Maritime Museum.