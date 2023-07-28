Take the ferry to Swan’s Island for open studios event Aug. 4 Jul 28, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SWAN’S ISLAND — The Swan’s Island Artists Association is hosting its second summer open studio event on Friday, Aug. 4.Stop in at the Odd Fellows Hall, Harbor View Studio and Iver Studio to meet artists and see their amazing work.The artists will open their studios from 1-4 p.m. On display will be painting, ceramics, photography, wood turning and more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Swan's Island Odd Fellows Hall Art Demo Open Studio Recommended for you Popular Hancock man arrested in Southwest Harbor hit-and-run Asticou Inn sold to Claremont owner Acadia seeks operator for Wildwood Stables Bar Harbor man arrested for possession of sexually explicit materials Bar Harbor man arrested for possession of child pornography Local Events Digital Edition July 27, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists