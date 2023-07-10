Story time & yoga at Northeast Harbor Library Jul 10, 2023 Jul 10, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library will host Genevieve Billings from Bala Bee Yoga for a combination of story time and yoga at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 17, on the library lawn.All are welcome, and children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mount Desert Northeast Harbor Library Northeast Harbor Kids Yoga Yoga Recommended for you Popular How MDI businesses have weathered a month of rain Town gets painted pink for annual Flamingo Festival Mount Desert principal transfers to Cranberry Isles Island police log for week of July 6 Strout no longer employed by SWHPD Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists