Sports equipment swap meet July 8 Jun 28, 2023 MOUNT DESERT — Have unused or outgrown sports or exercise equipment? Give it a second life by donating or trading it to someone who can give it a new home.The Mount Desert Sustainability Committee is hosting a sports and exercise equipment swap meet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Northeast Harbor Marina Green.All items will be available for free. Donations to the food bank are welcome.For more information, call (207) 266-7450.