TRENTON — Some people grow flowers or vegetables, but the SPCA of Hancock County tends to beans – toe beans, that is. And getting ready for all those cat and dog beans sometimes means pulling all-nighters.
The SPCA in Trenton is a life-saving shelter with a mission of always going the extra mile for the animals in its care. From caring for pregnant strays and helping them raise their kittens to providing veterinary care to aging senior pets that are suddenly without a home, the shelter provides care for more than 500 cats and dogs every year.
This 24-hour overnight challenge will begin at noon Tuesday, April 11 and run straight through to noon on Wednesday. The goal is to garner 200 gifts in those 24 hours to prepare for the upcoming “bean’ crop that the shelter is expecting.
Community members are encouraged to visit the shelter at 141 Bar Harbor Road in Trenton to meet the animals, to share their own success stories, to grab a coffee and snack, and to make a gift. Donors who come by the shelter during the event can grab a special souvenir while supplies last.
“People truly love their pets and really extend that love to the shelter animals in our care, so we’re excited to see who will come visit us,” said Communications Coordinator Cole Mastroserio. “Plus, who doesn’t love paws and those cute little toe beans?”
For more information, see the SPCA of Hancock County’s Facebook page. Donations may also be made over the phone at (207) 667-8088, mailed to 141 Bar Harbor Rd, Trenton, ME 04605, or made online at www.spcahancockcounty.org/donations/24-hours.