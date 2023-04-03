Community

TRENTON — Some people grow flowers or vegetables, but the SPCA of Hancock County tends to beans – toe beans, that is. And getting ready for all those cat and dog beans sometimes means pulling all-nighters.

The SPCA in Trenton is a life-saving shelter with a mission of always going the extra mile for the animals in its care. From caring for pregnant strays and helping them raise their kittens to providing veterinary care to aging senior pets that are suddenly without a home, the shelter provides care for more than 500 cats and dogs every year.