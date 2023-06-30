Sound Healing meditation July 27 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Updated 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELLSWORTH — Bathe in the healing sounds of crystal and Tibetan singing bowls, shells, bells, rattles and drums from 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27.This gentle sound bath meditation is offered by Reiki practitioner and sound healing guide Eileen Mielenhausen.This free session will be held outdoors at the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center, 23 Commerce Park in Ellsworth, but will move inside if the weather is bad.Registration is required by calling (207) 664-0339, emailing info@bethwrightcancercenter.org or online at www.bethwrightcancercenter.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ellsworth Beth C Wright Cancer Center Sound Healing Meditation Reiki Recommended for you Popular Young chef brings taste of Japan to Bar Harbor Police continue search off Crooked Road in Bar Harbor Unscheduled cruise ship originally bound for Bucksport New officer joins Southwest Harbor Police Department Grand jury indicts Tremont man Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists