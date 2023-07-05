Second Tea & Tour at La Rochelle July 11 Jul 5, 2023 Jul 5, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Historical Society is having its second Tea and Tour event at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at La Rochelle mansion.Take a guided tour of the museum followed by an afternoon tea served on the piazza, featuring finger sandwiches, sweet and, of course, tea.Tickets are $50 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at www.barharborhistorical.org/events. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Bar Harbor Historical Society La Rochelle Tea And Tour Recommended for you Popular Strout no longer employed by SWHPD Police manhunt ends in arrest Young chef brings taste of Japan to Bar Harbor Police continue search off Crooked Road in Bar Harbor New officer joins Southwest Harbor Police Department Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists