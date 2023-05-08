Community

Seal Cove Auto Museum

A vehicle arrives for a Cars & Coffee event last year.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF SEAL COVE AUTO MUSEUM

SEAL COVE, ME — On Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Seal Cove Auto Museum invites the public to join them for their inaugural Cars & Coffee gathering of the 2023 season, and the first of the Museum’s 60{sup}th{/sup} year.

Seal Cove invites visitors to exhibit their specialty automobiles of all kinds, vintages, and varieties. Seal Cove welcomes motorcycles, bicycles, tractors, and modes of transportation other than cars to exhibit.

