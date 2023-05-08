SEAL COVE, ME — On Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Seal Cove Auto Museum invites the public to join them for their inaugural Cars & Coffee gathering of the 2023 season, and the first of the Museum’s 60{sup}th{/sup} year.
Seal Cove invites visitors to exhibit their specialty automobiles of all kinds, vintages, and varieties. Seal Cove welcomes motorcycles, bicycles, tractors, and modes of transportation other than cars to exhibit.
Admission to the museum and featured exhibits is free during the event. Light refreshments are offered at no charge. Donations are encouraged and greatly appreciated.
The Seal Cove Auto Museum’s Cars & Coffee events are family-friendly and welcoming to all with or without a specialty automobile.
Executive Director Ethan Yankura and Curator of Collections Bill Barter will discuss and demonstrate an automobile from the Seal Cove Auto Museum collection.
Additional Cars & Coffee events are scheduled throughout the season, with the second Cars & Coffee, Woodies and Wagons, taking place on June 10.
Located at 1414 Tremont Rd. in Seal Cove, Maine, the Seal Cove Auto Museum is home to a landmark collection of exceptional Brass Era automobiles. Seal Cove is open daily from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. from May 1 through October 31.