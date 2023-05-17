Riding center event May 21 May 17, 2023 May 17, 2023 Updated 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — Willowind Therapeutic Riding Center is holding its annual Open Barn Day on Sunday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Activities include making horse puppets with the Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers, arts and crafts, meeting the horses and watching riding demonstrations (no riding permitted).Willowind will also be collecting nonperishable food items and monetary donations for the Hancock County Food Security Network during this event.Willowind Therapeutic Riding Center is located at 1140 State Highway 3, Bar Harbor. Visit www.willowind.org for more information on the center’s programs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Willowind Therapeutic Riding Center Open Barn Day Food Drive Recommended for you Popular Oceanarium and Education Center opens on May 17 New café looks to switch things up Bar Harbor welcomes all Former Maine Fair Trade Lobster plant on the auction block Retired coin shop operator gets 'the itch again’ Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists