HANCOCK — Ride for a Cure is starting its fundraising efforts early to meet the 2023 goal of $15,000 by raffling off a pink 11-foot Venus kayak donated by Old Town Canoe.
Raffle tickets are on sale for $10 each or three for $25. Tickets can be purchased online via Ride for a Cure’s Facebook page or in person during several different events, including the March 10-12 Eastern Maine Sportsmen Expo at the University of Maine New Balance Field House in Orono, the March 12 Acadia Area ATVer’s chili cookoff from noon to 2 p.m. at 3 Wyman Road in Hancock, the March 25 Ellsworth Rotary Club’s indoor craft fair at Ellsworth Elementary and Middle School, or at the Augusta Civic Center from March 31 to April 2. Tickets will also be available during monthly Acadia Area ATV’ers club meetings. The winning ticket will be announced via Facebook on April 4.
The Ride for a Cure cancer awareness ride is taking place Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Acadia Area ATV’ers clubhouse starting at 8 a.m. The event has raised over $16,000 in the past three years. This year, the event committee says it is determined to meet or exceed the three-year total.
In the first two years of the event, $8,000 was raised, which was split between the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth and the American Cancer Society. Last year, the $9,000 was split between Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center (www.bethwrightcancercenter.org), Christine B. Foundation of Bangor (www.chrisbfund.org), and Team Hailey Hugs of Bethel (www.haileyhugs.org). The 2023 beneficiaries will be the same as the 2022 beneficiaries.
To make a donation, checks payable to Acadia Area ATV’ers can be mailed to Acadia Area ATV’ers, Attn: Ride for a Cure, 15 McDonald Ave., Ellsworth, ME, 04605. Any questions should be emailed to RideForaCureME@gmail.com.