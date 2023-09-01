Reception for local artist’s exhibit Sept. 10 Sep 1, 2023 Sep 1, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island artist Bonnie Chase will have a reception for her current art exhibit from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, at Reel Pizza Cinerama at 33 Kennebec Place in town. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Reel Pizza Reel Pizza Cinerama Art Exhibit Artist Reception Recommended for you Popular Town Council, emergency personnel mull traffic concerns A most likeable fellow, Cary Swan dies at 85 Island Connections board selects executive director COA president to step down Town officials explain tax increases Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists