MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The Quietside Art Gallery and Studio in Bernard is having an art reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, for new paintings by Ginny Lane and Mary Parkman.The gallery is located in the historic schoolhouse at 35 Bernard Road.Gallery hours are 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Art classes are offered on Wednesdays beginning July 12. Contact ginnyplane@gmail.com or (207) 978-5551 for more information.