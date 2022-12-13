Community

BREWER — Quest Diagnostics and Northern Light Health have announced that Quest will buy a portion of Northern Light Health's outreach laboratory services business, named Northern Light Laboratory, in an all-cash transaction. Quest will also provide professional laboratory management services for nine of Northern Light Health's hospital laboratories, along with its cancer center laboratory at Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer.

Northern Light Health selected Quest Diagnostics following a competitive bid. The parties expect to complete the transaction in the first quarter of 2023. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

