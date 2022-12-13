BREWER — Quest Diagnostics and Northern Light Health have announced that Quest will buy a portion of Northern Light Health's outreach laboratory services business, named Northern Light Laboratory, in an all-cash transaction. Quest will also provide professional laboratory management services for nine of Northern Light Health's hospital laboratories, along with its cancer center laboratory at Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer.
Northern Light Health selected Quest Diagnostics following a competitive bid. The parties expect to complete the transaction in the first quarter of 2023. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
"Diagnostic testing is a highly specialized and rapidly evolving area of medicine. By collaborating with Quest Diagnostics, the industry leader, Northern Light Health positions itself to deliver the highest level of diagnostic innovation, service and affordability while energizing our core focus on patient care," said Timothy J. Dentry, president and CEO of Northern Light Health.
Assuming the transaction's completion, the collaboration will enable physicians and patients throughout Maine to access to Quest's test menu, network of patient access sites throughout the state, broad health plan coverage and lower out-of-pocket costs for many services. Quest's laboratory in Marlborough, Mass. will provide non-urgent advanced and routine clinical testing for physicians and patients now serviced by Northern Light Laboratory. A Quest rapid response lab in the Bangor area and select Northern Light Health hospital labs will perform tests requiring rapid results.
"Diagnostic insights are the bedrock of quality, high-value healthcare. Through our clinical expertise, technological innovation and national scale, Quest enables top health systems like Northern Light Health to optimize their laboratory services for clinical value and patient affordability," said James E. Davis, CEO and president of Quest Diagnostics. "Our collaboration with Northern Light Health reflects our goal to broaden access to these critical diagnostic insights, so more people and families in Maine can lead healthier lives."